Jinushi Ends Rokurei: The Anti-Exorcism Division Manga on April 25

Image via Amazon ©Jinushi, Square Enix

Rokurei: The Anti-Exorcism Division

The April issue of'smagazine announced on Tuesday thatwill end the) manga in the magazine's next issue on April 25.

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

In order to combat the rising number of spiritual incidents, the government established a local office specializing in ghostly phenomena. Namely, the Sixth Sense Department's Anti-Exorcism Division. Their purpose is to work as mediums between the living and the dead, literally mediating problems without the need for exorcism! See how it unfolds in this buddy cop mystery drama bordering between this world and the next. By Jinushi , the author of " Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You ."

Jinushi launched the manga in Monthly Big Gangan in 2022. Square Enix published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in July 2024.

Jinushi launched the Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You ( Super no Ura de Yani Sū Futari ) manga in March 2022, and it began serialization in Monthly Big Gangan in August 2022. Square Enix published the manga's sixth volume on January 25. Manga UP! Global also publishes the manga in English. The manga won 8th place in the 16th Manga Taisho awards in 2023.

