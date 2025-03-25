News
Jinushi Ends Rokurei: The Anti-Exorcism Division Manga on April 25
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga launched in 2022
The April issue of Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan magazine announced on Tuesday that Jinushi will end the Rokurei: The Anti-Exorcism Division (Rokurei: Tensei-shi Rinne-ku Yakusho Dairokkan-bu Joreika Katsudōki) manga in the magazine's next issue on April 25.
Jinushi launched the Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You (Super no Ura de Yani Sū Futari) manga in March 2022, and it began serialization in Monthly Big Gangan in August 2022. Square Enix published the manga's sixth volume on January 25. Manga UP! Global also publishes the manga in English. The manga won 8th place in the 16th Manga Taisho awards in 2023.
Square Enix's Manga UP! Global service publishes the manga in English and describes the story:
In order to combat the rising number of spiritual incidents, the government established a local office specializing in ghostly phenomena. Namely, the Sixth Sense Department's Anti-Exorcism Division. Their purpose is to work as mediums between the living and the dead, literally mediating problems without the need for exorcism! See how it unfolds in this buddy cop mystery drama bordering between this world and the next. By Jinushi, the author of "Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You."
Jinushi launched the manga in Monthly Big Gangan in 2022. Square Enix published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in July 2024.
Source: Monthly Big Gangan April issue