The IDOLM@STER Million Live! Original Video Anime's 2nd Teaser Confirms Staff

The IDOLM@STER franchise streamed the second teaser promotional video for Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The IDOLM@STER Million Live! original video anime ( OVA ) on Sunday. The teaser confirms the main staff members who are returning from the earlier television anime.

The previous television anime's director Shinya Watada returns to direct the new episode at Shirogumi Inc. , and Yoichi Kato returns to write the script.

©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

anime made its Japanese television premiere in October 2023. streamed the series. Prior to its TV premiere, the anime ran in theaters in three three-week screening runs from August to September 2023.

The anime follows the growth from the initial stages of the theater of Mirai Kasuga and the other idols.

Shinya Watada ( Aikatsu Stars! film, Gundam Build Divers , Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE ) directed the television anime at Shirogumi Inc. , and Yoichi Kato ( Aikatsu! , Yōkai Watch ) was in charge of overseeing and writing the series scripts. Lantis produced the music. Bandai Namco Studio collaborated on the anime, and Bandai Namco Entertainment planned and produced the anime (as well as being credited as the original creator).

Namco Bandai Games released the original The IDOLM@STER Million Live! game in 2013 as a spinoff of the main The IDOLM@STER game series. The game initially featured the 765 Pro characters of the original series, as well as 37 new characters. The game allowed players to manage their own idol production company, and raise their idols' skills. The game then ended service in March 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment launched a successor to the game titled The IDOLM@STER Million Live! Theater Days for iOS and Android devices in June 2017. The stage for the new game is a 765 Pro live theater, and it takes place in rooms such as the theater's office, waiting room, and greenroom. The game features the theater clerk character Misaki Aoba. In the game, players can communicate more with certain idols by touching them on screen. The game's solo and unit concerts feature rhythm games.