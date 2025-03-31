Game, Anime Composer Yoko Shimomura Receives BAFTA Fellowship

Shimomura has composed for Kingdom Hearts, Street Fighter franchises, more

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) announced on Monday that video game and anime composerwill receive the BAFTA Fellowship at the 21st annual BAFTA Games Awards on April 8. The event will take place at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London and will be livestreamed on BAFTA'sandchannels.

Shimomura began her career at CAPCOM in 1988, and she is perhaps best known in the West for composing the score for the Kingdom Hearts series, and she has also contributed to a number of other games including Final Fantasy XV, Xenoblade Chronicles, Legend of Mana, Street Fighter II, Streets of Rage, Super Mario RPG, Mario & Luigi, Parasite Eve , and Radiant Historia . She also composed music for the Hi Score Girl , Dan Doh!! , Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal , and Best Student Council television anime as well as the Napping Princess anime film.

Shimomura received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 24th annual Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA) in March 2024.

Other Japanese creators who have received a BAFTA Fellowship include Shigeru Miyamoto (2010), Hideo Kojima (2020), and Shūhei Yoshida (2023).

