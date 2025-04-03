Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Battle Chronicle Game Ends Service for PS4, PS5 on September 29

Game's console version launched in February 2024

The official website for developer Team Caravan's) battle action role-playing game announced on Wednesday that the game will end its service for the4 and5 on September 29. Sales of paid magic gems in the game will end on July 30.

The game launched for PS4 and PS5 in February 2024.

The game was originally slated to launch in 80 countries simultaneously including Japan in May 2023 but launched in August 2023 after a delay. The game is also available for PC, iOS, and Android devices.

The band sajou no hana performs the game's theme song "Maeterlinck."

The game is part of the 10th anniversary celebration of Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's original Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka novel series. The game is free to play with optional in-game purchases. The game allows players to experience the franchise 's story and its battles again with familiar characters such as Bell and Hestia in "anime-like 3D graphics." The anime's cast members are reprising their roles.

Players can assemble their own party with various training elements such as "adventurer," "assist," and "scene cards," and then embark on adventures. There are battle royales where every other character is a foe, as well as autoplay battles where organization is key.

Bushiroad released the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? : Fulland of Water and Light ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka : Mizu to Hikaru no Fulland ) action role-playing game on March 13 for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam . The game has a release in Japanese and English.