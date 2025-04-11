Amazon Lists Releases of Cat's Eye, City Hunter Manga in English in Print from Kana

Listings indicate both manga's 1st omnibus volumes will release on September 9

Image via MangaHot © 1981 by Tsukasa Hojo/Coamix

Amazon is listing that' Kana imprint will publish'sand(pictured right) manga in omnibus volumes. The listings state Kana will release both manga's first volumes on September 9 and second volumes on January 13, 2026.

ANN reached out to Kana regarding the listings but did not receive a response by press time.

Hojo's City Hunter manga ran from 1985 to 1991 and has 35 volumes. The manga inspired four television anime series, one earlier anime film, and several video and television specials including a 2015 original anime DVD . ADV Films released most of these anime projects in North America. The original anime premiered in April 1987. The City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes anime film opened in Japan in February 2019, and the City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust film opened in September 2023.

Coamix and Imagineer 's MangaHot app and website is publishing the City Hunter manga in English, and MangaHot describes the story:

Ryo Saeba, a.k.a. City Hunter. A sweeper who fulfills all his client's needs. He'll do anything from bodyguarding to contract killing, but he'll only take the job if a pretty woman is involved, or the client's sincerity makes his heart tremble. Together with his partner Kaori Makimura, the kid sister of his late best friend, Ryo fights the evil haunting the shadows of the city!!

Discotek Media announced its license of the original City Hunter anime projects and the City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes film in April 2019. Crunchyroll is streaming the City Hunter television anime series, specials, and films.

The manga inspired a new Japanese live-action film that launched on Netflix worldwide in April 2024.

Hojo's Cat's Eye manga centers on three sisters who run a cafe by day, and are notorious art thieves by night. The manga ran from 1981 to 1985, and inspired two television anime seasons by Tokyo Movie Shinsha . The first 36-episode season aired between 1983-1984, and the second 37-episode season aired from 1984-1985. Coamix released the manga in English on it and Imagineer 's MangaHot app and website last July.

The manga is inspiring a new anime in September.

The franchise inspired the Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye cel-shaded CG crossover anime. The anime debuted in January 2023 worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video . The new project celebrates both the 50th anniversary of the Lupin III anime, and the 40th anniversary of Cat's Eye .

The manga inspired a live-action French series that premiered on the French channels TF1 and TF1 + on November 11. The series debuted on Amazon Prime Video on December 18 internationally. Amazon is producing the series alongside Big Band Story. The series has eight 52-minute episodes. The series takes place in modern day 2023. The series is getting a second season on French channel TF1 .

Source: Amazon (link 2) via MangaAlerts (link 2, link 3) and BellMarsT