From Bureaucrat to Villainess Anime Reveals English Dub Cast

revealed on Friday the English dub cast for the television anime adaptation of's) manga.

The dub cast includes:

Shannon D. Reed is directing the dub . David Lascoe is the audio engineer. Ian Fagen is handling the translation. Marta Bechtol and Shannon D. Reed are writing the ADR script. Brent Marshall is the mix engineer.

The dub will begin streaming on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

The anime premiered on MBS and TBS and its 28 affiliate channels in the Super Animeism TURBO programming block on January 9. HIDIVE is streaming the series as it airs.

Tetsuya Takeuchi ( I couldn't become a hero, so I reluctantly decided to get a job. chief animation director, director of Yuri Seijin Naoko-san ) is directing the anime at Ajia-do . Shingo Irie (scriptwriter for Golden Kamuy first four seasons, all three seasons of Log Horizon ) is overseeing the series scripts, Haruka Matsunae ( Ascendance of a Bookworm ) is designing the characters, and Yuki Miyamoto (key animation for Ascendance of a Bookworm ) is the monster designer. Music composers include: Natsumi Tabuchi , Misaki Tsuchida , Tsugumi Tanaka , Reiko Abe , and Kaho Sawada .

Cider Girl is performing the opening theme song "Choose!!!"

The manga centers on Kenzaburō Tondabayashi, a 52-year-old public servant who one day gets into a traffic accident. When he regains consciousness, he finds himself reincarnated into a fantasy world's academy, reborn now as the haughty Grace Auvergne, daughter of a duke.

Ueyama ( Zoids , Tsumanuda Fight Town ) launched the manga in Shonengahosha 's Monthly Youngking Ours GH magazine in March 2020.

Source: HIDIVE