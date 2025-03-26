×
HIDIVE Streams English Dubs for From Bureaucrat to Villainess, Beheneko Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Company also lists anime leaving service in April

akuyaku
Image via Akuyaku Reijo Tensei Oji-san anime's website
©上山道郎・少年画報社／悪役令嬢転生おじさん製作委員会
HIDIVE announced on Tuesday that it will stream English dubs for the From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated! anime as well as an uncensored dub for the Beheneko: The Elf-Girl's Cat is Secretly an S-Ranked Monster! anime. The former's dub will begin streaming on April 16 at 12:00 p.m. EDT, and the latter's dub will premiere on April 9 at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

The company also revealed that the following anime will leave the service in April:

From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated!, the television anime adaptation of Michiro Ueyama's Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san (The Middle-Aged Man that Reincarnated as a Villainess) manga premiered on MBS and TBS and its 28 affiliate channels in the Super Animeism TURBO programming block on January 9. HIDIVE is streaming the series as it airs.

Beheneko: The Elf-Girl's Cat is Secretly an S-Ranked Monster!, the television anime of Nozomi Ginyoku's I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet (S Rank Monster no “Behemoth” dakedo, Neko to Machigawarete Elf Musume no Pet Toshite Kurashitemasu) light novel series, premiered on the ABEMA streaming service with its "regular version" on December 28, one week ahead of its television premiere on Tokyo MX and Sun TV on January 4. The anime's "Refreshing Steam" version premiered on Abema Premium, also on December 28, then on the AT-X channel on January 7. HIDIVE is streaming the series as it airs.

Source: HIDIVE

