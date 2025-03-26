News
HIDIVE Streams English Dubs for From Bureaucrat to Villainess, Beheneko Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
The company also revealed that the following anime will leave the service in April:
- Hentai Prince & the Stony Cat — April 1
- Real Girl — April 2
- Revue Starlight — April 2
- Alice or Alice — April 3
- Flowers of Evil — April 3
- Uta no Prince Sama 2000% — April 3
- Cutie Honey Universe — April 7
- Yuyushiki — April 8
- Doreiku The Animation — April 11
- Devil Survivor 2: The Animation — April 14
- Locke the Superman — April 15
- Venus Wars — April 15
- Uta no Prince Sama 1000% — April 29
- Love, Chunibyo and Other Delusions! Take On Me — April 30
From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated!, the television anime adaptation of Michiro Ueyama's Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san (The Middle-Aged Man that Reincarnated as a Villainess) manga premiered on MBS and TBS and its 28 affiliate channels in the Super Animeism TURBO programming block on January 9. HIDIVE is streaming the series as it airs.
Beheneko: The Elf-Girl's Cat is Secretly an S-Ranked Monster!, the television anime of Nozomi Ginyoku's I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet (S Rank Monster no “Behemoth” dakedo, Neko to Machigawarete Elf Musume no Pet Toshite Kurashitemasu) light novel series, premiered on the ABEMA streaming service with its "regular version" on December 28, one week ahead of its television premiere on Tokyo MX and Sun TV on January 4. The anime's "Refreshing Steam" version premiered on Abema Premium, also on December 28, then on the AT-X channel on January 7. HIDIVE is streaming the series as it airs.
Source: HIDIVE