Shunsuke Sorato Launches New Romantic Comedy Manga on May 22

The May issue of Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine revealed on on Tuesday that Shunsuke Sorato will launch a new manga titled Kimi no Gizaba ga Mitemitai (I Want to See Your Jagged Teeth) in the magazine's next issue on May 22.

The magazine teases the manga as a romantic comedy that centers on a cute girl that is always hiding her face with a mask.

Sorato launched The Girl With the Sanpaku Eyes ( Sanpakugan-chan wa Tsutaetai . ) manga on the pixiv Comic website in October 2018, and released the 44th and final serialized chapter in March 2022. Sorato concluded the story in the manga's fifth compiled book volume in March 2022. Denpa is releasing the manga in English, and published the fifth volume in English in April 2024.

Sorato launched the Natsume & Natsume manga on Micro Magazine 's Comic Elmo website in June 2020, where it is ongoing. Micro Magazine published the manga's ninth volume in October 2024, and will publish the 10th volume on May 10. Azuki is releasing the manga in English, and it released the seventh volume in December 2024.