Pumpkin Night Manga Enters Hiatus Due to Health

Image via www.amazon.co.jp © Masaya Hokazono, Seima Taniguchi, LINE Digital Frontier

Author Masaya Hokazono and artist Seima Taniguchi revealed in chapter 153 of the Pumpkin Night manga on the LINE Manga platform that the series is entering a hiatus to allow Taniguchi to recover their health.

Manga Planet publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Don't read this at night! High school girl Asumi is more intrigued than terrified by the mysterious " Pumpkin Night " account that follows her social media profile. Asami follows back in curiosity, only to immediately regret it when Pumpkin Night comes to get her... Who is the face behind Pumpkin Night , and what led them to embark on this bloody rampage of revenge?

The series briefly went on hiatus in May 2021 and returned in July that same year. The manga's second part ended in December 2023. Hokazono and Taniguchi launched the third part of the manga in January 2024.

Hokazono and Taniguchi launched the manga on the Manga Life Win website in 2016 and restarted serialization on LINE Manga app in August 2019. LINE Digital Frontier published the manga's tenth compiled book volume on December 16. Hokazono and Nao Kurebayashi launched the Naoko ~ Pumpkin Night Gaiden~ manga prequel in LINE Manga in June 2020.

Hokazono serialized the Inugami manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine from 1996 to 2002 with 14 volumes. Hokazono later drew a new version of the manga with modifications titled Inugami Kai for 10 volumes. Manga Planet is publishing Hokazono's Inugami Kai and Doctor Mordrid manga in English.



Source: LINE Manga