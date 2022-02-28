How would you rate episode 4 of

Delicious Party♡Precure ?

I think we can make it official: onigiri hands are better (or at least look less silly) than sandwich hands. Whether they're also better than heart hands remains a matter of debate, but poor Cure Spicy has one of the most unfortunate ending poses I've seen since Sailor Moon Classic's Sailor Mercury. (I maintain that Sailor Moon Crystal improved it a tiny bit.) But that really doesn't matter all that much, because Cure Spicy was worth the wait – her bread-based attacks are different enough from Cure Precious' moves that they both stand out and compliment them, and her design is similar enough to Precious' while still being distinct. The two look more like part of the same team than the girls in Tropical-Rouge! Precure , but also are clearly their own person, and that strikes a nice balance. It's also fun that their outfits reflect the origins of their signature foods; Cure Precious' look is much more Japanese-inspired because of her onigiri while Cure Spicy's outfit has more western touches because of her sandwich. It all feels like there was some real thought that went into the designs, and while it isn't unique among Pretty Cure series for that, it still feels more cohesive than some other seasons.

The girls also compliment each other very nicely in their regular lives, too. Yui, as we've seen, is outgoing and perky, and even if she didn't have the appetite of your average elephant, her unabashed enthusiasm for any and all food is delightful. Kokone, on the other hand, is much more introverted, although how much of that is personality and how much is due to how she's been raised is up for debate. It's telling that the word she uses for being alone is “comfortable;” comfort doesn't always walk hand-in-hand with happiness, and while I would hesitate to say that she's unhappy with the way that she lives, I also wouldn't uphold her as a shining beacon of joy. It's more like Kokone has adapted to being alone. We've previously seen that she's largely by herself at home, and her entry into the classroom this week has overtones of both social awkwardness and general discomfort. She's the daughter of a wealthier restauranteur than most of her classmates (the difference between her dad's restaurant and Yui's family diner is stark), and that seems to elevate her socially – which in some ways is just shorthand for isolating her. People want to talk to her, yes, but not because they want to get to know Kokone; they just want to be able to say that they've interacted with the beautiful “Lady Fuwa.” And Kokone would rather not talk to anyone than be put on a pedestal.

It's plain that she doesn't trust Yui any more than the other kids at first. Her proud words about being able to lug the giant box (?) herself are clearly garbage because we (and presumably Yui) just watched her fall over trying to move it. When Yui doesn't listen to her and instead recites one of her grandmother's proverbs about it being easier to do things together than alone, Kokone is visibly shocked; there's a real sense that most people just leave when she tells them to. But Yui is impervious to that sort of social cue, not because she's inept in social situations, but because she genuinely likes to help. We've seen that demonstrated since episode one, and even if she doesn't know why Kokone wants the box moved, she's going to help her do it because that's what you do. That attitude could definitely get Yui in trouble later on (especially if the Bundoru Gang notices it), but what nobler task could there be than befriending the lonely girl and saving a bunny?

Yui insistence on helping is also important because it inspires Kokone to do the same when Gentlu attacks with a powered-up Ubau-zo made up of three Recipeppi. Prior to Cure Precious taking her home and Yui wanting to be her friend just because of her (as opposed to her dad's restaurant), Kokone might not have charged into Mari's barrier, much less insisted on staying to help out when the fight started. But Yui has inspired her and made her want something beyond what she's grown comfortable with. It's the best kind of comfort-zone breaking: Kokone ventures out of her safe space because for the first time she wants to interact with someone new and wants to help them. Yes, Pam-Pam's adorable puppy qualities probably help, and it likely will take longer than just a single fight to make Kokone truly comfortable around Mari and Yui, but it's a major step forward and, more importantly, one she took of her own free will.

It looks like we've got a bit longer to wait for Cure Yum Yum, but I think that's fine. Delicious Party♡Precure is clearly invested in developing its characters beyond them just being a magical girl team, and so far that's paying off.

Delicious Party♡Precure is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.