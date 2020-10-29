×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Contest Extended Until MIDNIGHT Nov 1! • Your guys' entries are the pick of the patch, so we're adding an additional 48 hours to get your pumpkins in! read more

Shinji Aramaki Original Sketch of AnimeLand Crowdfunding

posted on

Anime News Network's sister publication in France, AnimeLand (Europe's longest running anime magazine), is running a crowdfunding campaign to bring in new subscribers. The magazine started out as a fanzine in France in 1991 and will be 30 years old next year.

In support of the magazine and it's crowdfunding, anime director Shinji Aramaki ( Megazone 23 Part III, Appleseed, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045) has created an original illustration featuring characters from MADOX-01, Megazone 23, Ghost in the Shell, Appleseed and Mospeada/Robotech. Limited edition, numbered prints will be given to all the backers if AnimeLand reaches it's funding goal by November 25th.


MADOX-01, Garland, Tachikoma, Briaeros and Stick Barnard (with Captain Harlock on the cover)

More information about AnimeLand and it's crowdfunding can be found here (in French): https://fr.ulule.com/animeland-une-nouvelle-formule/.

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

Site News homepage / archives