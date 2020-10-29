Anime News Network 's sister publication in France, AnimeLand (Europe's longest running anime magazine), is running a crowdfunding campaign to bring in new subscribers. The magazine started out as a fanzine in France in 1991 and will be 30 years old next year.

In support of the magazine and it's crowdfunding, anime director Shinji Aramaki ( Megazone 23 Part III , Appleseed , Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 ) has created an original illustration featuring characters from MADOX-01 , Megazone 23, Ghost in the Shell, Appleseed and Mospeada / Robotech . Limited edition, numbered prints will be given to all the backers if AnimeLand reaches it's funding goal by November 25th.



MADOX-01 , Garland, Tachikoma, Briaeros and Stick Barnard (with Captain Harlock on the cover) , Garland, Tachikoma, Briaeros and Stick Barnard (withon the cover)

More information about AnimeLand and it's crowdfunding can be found here (in French): https://fr.ulule.com/animeland-une-nouvelle-formule/.