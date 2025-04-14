Your Spring 2025 Daily Streaming Reviews

©眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会

The Spring 2025 Preview Guide has concluded, and the editorial team has once again made it out the other side unscathed (note: I have been made aware of attempts to propagate an anti-magic field around the ANN office). This season offered an impressive amount of variety to the point where we couldn't pin down an abundance of one type of genre. There was a little something for everybody.

For the curious, there was a dead heat between The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 and Kowloon Generic Romance for the whole weekend. Kowloon eventually came out on top with a lead of seven votes, or 0.4%, to take the crown as the most-requested anime review title. The top five titles are Kowloon Generic Romance , The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 (continuing), Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX , Lazarus , and Rock is a Lady's Modesty .

Check to see if your favs made the cut for ANN's Daily Streaming reviews.

Kevin Cormack

• Kowloon Generic Romance

• Your Forma



Rebecca Silverman

• The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

• Anne Shirley

• The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom

• The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl

• Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc



Lauren Orsini

• Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX



James Beckett

• Lazarus

• Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2

• Fire Force Season 3



Steve Jones

• Rock is a Lady's Modesty

• Apocalypse Hotel



Richard Eisenbeis

• A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof

• To Be Hero X



Jairus Taylor

• Witch Watch

• Yaiba: Samurai Legend



Grant Jones

• One Piece

• From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman



MrAJCosplay

• My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

• Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive?



Christopher Farris

• Wind Breaker Season 2

