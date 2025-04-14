×
Your Spring 2025 Daily Streaming Reviews

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge

©眉月じゅん／集英社・「九龍ジェネリックロマンス」製作委員会

The Spring 2025 Preview Guide has concluded, and the editorial team has once again made it out the other side unscathed (note: I have been made aware of attempts to propagate an anti-magic field around the ANN office). This season offered an impressive amount of variety to the point where we couldn't pin down an abundance of one type of genre. There was a little something for everybody.

For the curious, there was a dead heat between The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 and Kowloon Generic Romance for the whole weekend. Kowloon eventually came out on top with a lead of seven votes, or 0.4%, to take the crown as the most-requested anime review title. The top five titles are Kowloon Generic Romance, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 (continuing), Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, Lazarus, and Rock is a Lady's Modesty.

Check to see if your favs made the cut for ANN's Daily Streaming reviews.

Kevin Cormack
Kowloon Generic Romance
Your Forma

Rebecca Silverman
The Apothecary Diaries Season 2
Anne Shirley
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom
The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl
Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc

Lauren Orsini
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX

James Beckett
Lazarus
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2
Fire Force Season 3

Steve Jones
Rock is a Lady's Modesty
Apocalypse Hotel

Richard Eisenbeis
A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof
To Be Hero X

Jairus Taylor
Witch Watch
Yaiba: Samurai Legend

Grant Jones
One Piece
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman

MrAJCosplay
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes
Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive?

Christopher Farris
Wind Breaker Season 2

Kennedy
Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Season 2

