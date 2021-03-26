Advertorial
Hatsune Miku featured in its first-ever Crossover with GRAND SUMMONERS
GRAND SUMMONERS surprises again in its collaboration with the world-renowned
virtual singer Hatsune Miku.
Hatsune Miku Crossover Highlights
Everyone joining GRAND SUMMONERS gets a chance to win ★5 Limited Hatsune Miku units for FREE every day during the crossover! Highlights include:
-Get summon tickets for ★5 Hatsune Miku units every day!
-Summon Hatsune Miku & Sakura Miku, fully voiced by their famous original software voicework
-Listen to “Melt”, “Tell Your World”, and “Senbonzakura” by playing the event story and using both Miku's True Arts!
-Get free Hatsune Miku inspired Equipment by playing Miku's epic story event!
-Summon powerful Crossover equipment inspired by iconic Hatsune Miku-inspired items, including her trusty “Negi”!
-Play every day to earn Hatsune Miku chat stickers and play the event for exclusive crossover rewards!
In Grand Summoners' latest Crossover, both Hatsune Miku and Sakura Miku can be summoned, as well as Hatsune Miku-inspired equipment, including iconic fan-favorite items like her “Negi”! Additionally, players can earn adorable chat stickers and rare items by playing the crossover-exclusive Hatsune Miku story event!
Join Hatsune Miku's Crossover Giveaways!
During the Hatsune Miku Crossover, players can take part in a series of contests by visiting Grand Summoners Twitter page to win Hatsune Miku figurines, Amazon Gift Cards and Crystals!
Enter via GiveLab and complete missions to make multiple entries towards amazing prizes! Multiple campaigns will run during the crossover until May 6th so check out Grand Summoners' social media pages every day!
What is GRAND SUMMONERS?
Grand Summoners is an epic Anime RPG with heated, real-time RPG battles -- all in cutting-edge pixel art graphics!
Quest in multiplayer where 4 players work together to defeat bosses. The Arena features PvP content where players face-off using their best units and equipment. Players can also team up and compete in 12-player Raids for valuable rewards!
Grand Summoners' single-player content is just as memorable, featuring an epic Main Story mode spanning over 50-plus hours of gameplay, with new events added weekly. Players can earn over 1,000 Crystals by completing all the single-playermissions combined!
Summon for FREE Hatsune Miku characters every day!
Players get a daily chance to summon ★5 Hatsune Miku units for free for the entire crossover! Play every day to complete your Hatsune Miku team!
Anime-Inspired High Quality Artwork:
Incredibly-detailed illustrations bring the Hatsune Miku characters to life -- as if Hatsune Miku was featured in her own anime!
Free Hatsune Miku-inspired equipment
Get limited-time Hatsune Miku-inspired equipment items for both Mikus by playing the exclusive Hatsune Miku event.
Farmable Hatsune Miku Event Equipment:
-Miku's Headphones (Support ★4)
-Rin Plushie (Heal ★5)
Unleash Hatsune Miku and Sakura Miku's power with their rare summon-exclusive equipment!
Hatsune Miku fans can unlock crossover units' true powers by summoning Hatsune Miku equipment! Power-up your Miku units with must-have equipment items inspired by iconic fan-favorite Hatsune Miku items!
Summon exclusive Hatsune Miku equips!
Limited Hatsune Miku Equipment:
-Miku's Outfit (Heal ★5)
-NEGI (Heal ★5)
-Len Plushie (Defense ★5)
-Miku's Guitar (Magic Attack ★5)
-Sakura Miku's Hair Charm (Support ★5)
-Sakura Miku's Outfit (Magic Attack ★5)
Communicate with friends using Hatsune Miku Chat Stickers
Talk with friends using chibi-style illustrated Hatsune Miku chat stickers! Complete your collection of 'Miku moments' in chat sticker form, including Hatsune Miku,Sakura Miku, Len, Rin, Luka, KAITO and even MEIKO!
Crossover Fully Voiced by Hatsune Miku's Original Voice Actor
The Hatsune Miku crossover features an all-new voice work from Miku's origina lvoice actor. Collect both Mikus to listen to their iconic catchphrases and originalcharacter lines in Japanese!
-Hatsune Miku & Sakura Miku, voiced by Saki Fujita
Play GRAND SUMMONERS!
Experience the RPG action you crave and don't miss the epic Hatsune Miku crossover. Play GRAND SUMMONERS on iOS and Android today. Visit our website for more and follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.
