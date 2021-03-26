Hatsune Miku featured in its first-ever Crossover with GRAND SUMMONERS

If you ever read Aria by Kozue Amano and thought, “Neo-Venezia is beautiful, but I wish it had an element of supernatural existential horror and maybe some catboys,” you don't even need to read further.

