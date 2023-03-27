Advertorial
Win Kadokawa's TATESC Contest and Get Your Own Manga Published!
by TATESC (Paid Advertisement),
Think you have it in you to make your own hit manga? Then the TATESC Comics Global Awards contest might just be for you.
TATESC is a Kadokawa-owned manga label that focuses on vertically scrolling manga—i.e., manga that are designed to be read on a phone, tablet, or computer where each chapter is a single giant image that you read by scrolling rather than turning pages. Over the past few years, TATESC has held the TATESC Comics Awards contest, asking amateur manga and comic creators to submit their best vertically scrolling manga. Winners have received prize money, editorial feedback, and even electronic publication of their winning manga chapters.
While past iterations of the contest have been confined to the Japanese language, the newest, The TATESC Comics Global Awards, is going worldwide and is accepting entries in Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Malay, and Thai. The top three entries in each language will receive cash prizes ($15,000 for first, $2,500 for second, and $1,000 for third) in addition to being published. Moreover, the three winners of the special “Translation and Publication Award in Japan” category will have their works published in Japanese alongside a separate monetary prize ($15,000 for first, $2,500 for second, and $1,000 for third).
To enter you must submit at least one completed chapter of a serialized, vertically scrolling work. (The entire work doesn't need to be fully completed at the time of submission, however.) Each chapter should have a width of 760 pixels and a height of at least 20,000 pixels. You can submit your manga between now and August 31, 2023, at 11:59 PM (JST) via the official contest page. Finalists will be announced in October 2023 and the winner in November 2023.
Of course, as with all contests, there is a ton of fine print ranging from the specific rules of entry to how the rights of your manga will be handled after publication. For all that and more, check out the official contest page. Good luck!
