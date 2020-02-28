Saint Seiya Shining Soldiers Smartphone Game Launches

Bandai Namco Entertainment launched the Saint Seiya Shining Soldiers iOS and Android smartphone role-playing game based on the Saint Seiya franchise on Thursday.

The game is free but includes in-app purchases.

The strategy RPG features one-on-one command-based battles. Players choose three characters from a party of six gathered warriors and use them to battle players online worldwide. Each character has one out of five affinity types, each of which have a strength and weakness. As players use Charge Skills, they strengthen their Cosmo, which allows them to use Seventh Sense Art special moves. The game also includes a Cosmo Chronicle Episode story mode featuring four storylines from the Saint Seiya series: The 12 Gold Palaces, N. Europe Asgard, Sea God Poseidon, and Dark Lord Hades.

Masami Kurumada published the original Saint Seiya manga from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired various television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga. The Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō spinoff manga also has an anime that debuted in December 2018. The franchise is also getting a live-action Hollywood film.

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.