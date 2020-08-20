Netflix Streams New Episodes of Pokémon Journeys Anime in U.S. on September 11

Netflix announced on Wednesday that it will stream the second part of the ongoing television anime Pokémon Journeys: The Series on September 11.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on November 17, two days after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide. The first 12 episodes of the anime debuted in the United States on Netflix on June 12, and the service will add new episodes quarterly. The anime also premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon on May 9, and it will then debut on Télétoon in French later this year.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series had delayed airing new episodes since April due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but has since resumed airing new episodes on June 7. Pokémon: Twilight Wings ( Hakumei no Tsubasa ) also delayed its fifth episode from May to June 5 due to the effects of COVID-19 on the show's production. Gekijōban Pocket Monster Koko , the 23rd anime film in the franchise , has been delayed from its planned July 10 opening to this winter due to the spread of COVID-19.

Source: Email correspondence