Celebrate Japan's Moon-Viewing Festival With a Sailor Moon Burger

"In the name of the moon-viewing, I will taste you!"

Japanese fast food chain Mos Burger is celebrating Japan's annual moon-viewing (Tsukimi) festival with a limited-time burger inspired by the Sailor Moon series.

The Tsukimi Foccacia burger uses Tsukimi hot spring eggs and a horseshoe-shaped sausage made to look like the crescent moon. This combination is called the "Moonlight Romance" in reference to the iconic "Moonlight Densetsu" opening theme song.

The new burger hits stores in Japan on September 14; an ad narrated by Usagi voice actress Kotono Mitsuishi will also start airing on TV on the same date. Mos Burger has already posted the 15-second commercial on YouTube :

In the ad, Mitsuishi makes a play on Usagi's signature catchphrase ("In the name of the moon, I will punish you!") by saying "In the name of the moon-viewing, I will taste you!"

Source: Comic Natalie