Oshi no Ko's Ai Is Cover Girl For Japan's SPUR Fashion Magazine

Fictional idol follows in footsteps of her children Aquamarine, Ruby Hoshino

The Japanese fashion magazine SPUR's X (formerly Twitter ) account announced in a set of posts on Monday that the Oshi no Ko character Ai Hoshino will grace the cover of the magazine's February 2025 issue. The cover is an original illustration by the manga's artist Mengo Yokoyari .

Image via spur.hpplus.jp ©SHUEISHA INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

B-Komachi Ai from the manga Oshi no Ko which ended in November, is making her first appearance! This is the second time for SPUR to feature a special illustration by Mengo Yokoyari -sensei. Check out the February issue of SPUR for Ai's slightly more mature expression and fashionable outfit that can only be seen here!

Yokoyari also posted the announcement on X/ Twitter on December 16, stating, “I feel like I've been reunited with the grown-up Ai.”

Ai from Oshi no Ko graces the cover of SPUR. Yokoyari Mengo says "I got to meet her as an adult" (comment included)

In a statement on SPUR's website, Yokoyari said:

I tried drawing Ai with the theme “working as a model after her career as an idol has settled down.” I like seeing former idols who get more [modeling] work after retiring and appear with a different aura than usual. I tried drawing her in an outfit she can wear now that she's grown up and settled down a bit, and with a new expression. I feel like I've been reunited with the grown-up Ai.

This is the second time Yokoyari provided a cover illustration for SPUR. Oshi no Ko characters Aquamarine and Ruby Hoshino graced the cover of the August 2023 edition of the magazine.

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020, and ended the manga on November 14. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally. Yen Press licensed the manga. The manga has over 17.5 million copies in circulation. The 16th and final compiled book volume of the manga series is slated for release on December 18.

The television anime of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company stated that the anime has become the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history." The second season premiered on July 3, and ended in October. A third season has been green-lit.