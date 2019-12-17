World End Heroes Smartphone Game Gets Manga

Square Enix announced on Monday that it is planning a manga adaptation of its World End Heroes smartphone game, and it is seeking applications for artists for the manga. The manga will focus on the game's main story, and will serialize in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge .

Applicants are asked to submit a two-page manuscript depicting a specified scenario using specific characters from the game. The deadline for submissions is January 13.

The game launched in Japan in November 2018.

In the "situation style RPG," players manage and raises heroes. While deepening bonds with the heroes, players also learn the mystery of the world.

The game's voice cast includes Kenji Akabane , Kōhei Amasaki , Kaito Ishikawa , Kazuhiko Inoue , Yūma Uchida , Kouki Uchiyama , Yuichiro Umehara , Megumi Ogata , Nobuhiko Okamoto , Yūsuke Kobayashi , Takahiro Sakurai , Nobunaga Shimazaki , Tomokazu Sugita , Hiroki Suzuki , Ryota Takeuchi , Kenji Nojima , Satoshi Hino , Shun Horie , Kenta Miyake , Ayumu Murase , and Hiroyuki Yoshino .

Source: Days Neo