Crunchyroll to Stream Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, 'Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove it,' More Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will stream the Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! , Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove it , Seton Academy: Welcome to the Pack , and Haikyu!! To The Top anime for the winter 2020 season.

Crunchyroll will stream Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! , Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove it and Seton Academy: Welcome to the Pack in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East.

The television anime of Una Megurogawa 's Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga ( Oda Shinamon Nobunaga ) manga will debut on TV Tokyo on January 10 late at night at 1:23 a.m. (effectively January 11), before airing later that night on TV Osaka and TV Aichi .

In the "one-of-a-kind samurai-general-reincarnated-as-a-canine comedy," Nobunaga perishes at Honnōji as in history, and reincarnates in modern-day Japan as a dog named Cinnamon. Other Warring States era warlords such as Takeda Shingen eventually join him, also as dogs.

Crunchyroll began streaming an English-subtitled trailer:



The television anime of Sumito Ōwara 's Eizōken ni wa Te o Dasu na! ( Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) manga will premiere on NHK General on January 5 at 24:10 (effectively, January 6 at 12:10 a.m.) In addition to airing on NHK , the anime will exclusively stream in Japan on the FOD service, starting on January 5 at 26:00 (effectively, January 6 at 2:00 a.m.)

The manga follows Midori, Tsubame, and Sayaka, an energetic trio of first-year high school girls who come together in the Eizouken (Video Research Club) to turn their anime dreams into a reality. Midori is nervous to create an anime alone. She meets Tsubame who appears to be a well-to-do girl but she really has artistic dreams of being an animator. Midori's best friend Sayaka has the financial sense to bring the project to fruition and joins the pair on their quest.

Crunchyroll began streaming a trailer:



The television anime of Alifred Yamamoto 's Rikei ga Koi ni Ochita no de Shōmei Shite Mita ( Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove it ) manga will premiere in Japan on Amazon Prime Video with all 12 episodes on Friday, January 10 at 24:15 (effectively, Saturday, January 11 at 12:15 a.m.). The first episode will then air on Tokyo MX and BS11 on January 10, on RNC on January 12, on Gunma TV and Tochigi TV on January 13, on MBS on January 14, and on Chiba TV on January 15. (Despite Amazon Prime Video streaming all the episodes on January 10, the anime will only air one episode a week on television.)

The manga centers on Ayame Himuro and Shinya Yukimura, two scientists who are in love with each other. They want to prove that their love can be scientifically proven, quantified, and expressed factually.

Crunchyroll began streaming an English-subtitled trailer:



Seton Academy: Welcome to the Pack , the television anime of Bungo Yamashita 's Murenase! Seton Gakuen (Come Together! Seton Academy) manga, will premiere on January 6 at 24:30 (effectively, January 7 at 12:30 a.m.) on Tokyo MX , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 . It will also run on Animax starting on January 12 at 11:30 p.m.

The "survival of the fittest animal romantic comedy" manga takes place at a school for animals, where the students' curricula centers on the idea of "survival of the fittest." The lone human in the class (who hates animals) and the lone wolf girl in the class meet, and their nonsense academy life begins.

Crunchyroll began streaming an English-subtitled trailer:



Haikyu!! To The Top , the fourth season of the Haikyu!! anime, will premiere in Japan on January 10 late at night at 1:25 a.m. (effectively January 11) on MBS and TBS . The anime will air in the Super Animeism timeslot on MBS . The series will air from January through March, and will then continue on for a second cours (quarter of a year) in July 2020.

Production I.G 's first television anime adaptation of Furudate's volleyball manga premiered in April 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season premiered in October 2016. Crunchyroll streamed all three seasons as they aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks has licensed all three seasons. Sentai Filmworks released the anime's first season on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in 2015, then again in November 2017 with an English dub . The company released the second season on home video in January 2018.

Sources: Email correspondence, Crunchyroll