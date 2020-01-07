A Certain Scientific Railgun: Spectrum Story Smartphone Game's Promo Video Streamd

Adventure game based on anime's third season to launch for iOS/Android

D-techno began streaming a promotional video on Tuesday for Toaru Kagaku no Railgun : Spectrum Story , the smartphone game adaptation of the A Certain Scientific Railgun T ( Toaru Kagaku no Railgun T ) anime.

The "academy science video call adventure"game is slated to launch for iOS and Android devices.

A Certain Scientific Railgun T , the third anime season of A Certain Scientific Railgun , will premiere on the AT-X channel on Friday at 10:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. EST). It will also run on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , and MBS channels, as well on the AbemaTV streaming service in Japan.

Members of the previous anime seasons' staff are returning for the third season. Tatsuyuki Nagai is returning to direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Shogo Yasukawa is in charge of the series scripts, and Yuichi Tanaka is serving as animation character designer.

Kentaro Izumi is the art director, Jin Aketagawa is the sound director, and Shingo Fukuyo is the director of photography. Tomomi Andō is working on color design, and Maiko Iuchi is composing the music. Shigeru Nishiyama is editing, and Jin Aketagawa is directing the sound.

Kazuma Kamachi 's A Certain Magical Index light novel series has inspired three television anime series, a 2013 anime film, and multiple manga adaptations. Motoi Fuyukawa 's A Certain Scientific Railgun spinoff manga has also inspired two television anime adaptations and an original video anime ( OVA ).