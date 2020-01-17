Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown Theatrical Anime's Full Trailer Streamed

New anime opens in theaters on February 1

The official website for the Goblin Slayer anime franchise began streaming the full trailer on Friday for the Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown theatrical anime episode.

The anime will open in theaters in Japan on February 1. Sumire Uesaka is joining the cast as the Noble Fencer.

The television anime series premiered in Japan in October 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the series with subtitles as it aired. Funimation also streamed the series with an English dub. The 12th and final episode of the series had ended with a message stating, " Goblin Slayer will return."

Yen Press has licensed both the novels and Kōsuke Kurose 's manga adaptation.

Takaharu Ozaki ( Persona 5 the Animation -The Day Breakers- , Girls' Last Tour ) directed the anime at WHITE FOX . Hideyuki Kurata ( Read or Die , Made in Abyss , Kamichu! ) was in charge of series composition and penned the scripts alongside Yousuke Kuroda ( Jormungand , My Hero Academia ). Takashi Nagayoshi ( Girls' Last Tour animation director) designed the characters.

SB Creative published the first volume of Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer dark fantasy novel series in February 2016, and Kōsuke Kurose ( The [email protected] Neue Green for Dearly Stars ) launched an ongoing manga adaptation in Big Gangan in May 2016. The novels have inspired spinoff novels and manga series.