Nioh 2 PS4 Game's Trailer Streamed

PS4 game launches in English on March 13

The official PlayStation YouTube channel began streaming an English story trailer for KOEI Tecmo Games' Nioh 2 sequel game on Thursday.

The game will launch on PlayStation 4 in Japan on March 12 and worldwide on March 13.

PlayStation describes the game:

Master the lethal arts of the samurai as a mysterious half-human, half-supernatural Yokai warrior, in this challenging action RPG sequel. Explore violent Sengoku-era Japan and the deadly Dark Realm, both plagued with grotesque, merciless demons. Unsheathe your deadly weapons and cut down all enemies in your path using a revamped combat system and the ability to transform into a full Yokai to unleash devastating paranormal powers.

The first Nioh game launched for the PlayStation 4 in North America, Europe, and Japan in February 2017. KOEI Tecmo America released the game on PC with its DLC expansions under the title Nioh: Complete Edition in November 2017.

KOEI Tecmo Games Europe describes the original Nioh game:

In the dark, fantasy action RPG Nioh, players will traverse war-torn Japan as William, a blonde-haired swordsman whose background as a fierce warrior and seasoned knowledge of the blade allows him to survive in the demon-plagued land of the samurai. Players will face off against other samurai in epic sword battles and intense, multi-target engagements offering a level of difficulty that will truly test even the most hardened samurai's skills, patience, and strategy.

Team Ninja ( Dead or Alive series, Dissidia Final Fantasy arcade) developed the game.