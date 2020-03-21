New Higurashi: When They Cry Anime's Video Unveils Returning Cast, Staff, July TV Premiere

Kadokawa unveiled a new promotional video for the new Higurashi: When They Cry ( Higurashi no Naku Koro ni ) anime project during a live stream on Saturday. The trailer revealed more of the returning cast, more staff, as well as the anime's July television premiere. The live stream also announced that the new anime will have a manga adaptation by Tomato Akase.

The rest of the returning cast includes Satsuki Yukino as Mion Sonozaki, Mika Kanai as Satoko Hōjō, and Yukari Tamura as Rika Furude.

Naoki Hayashi ( Black Fox , Citrus ) is in charge of the series composition for the anime. Kenji Kawai ( Ghost in the Shell , Patlabor , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) returns as the composer for the series.

Previously announced returning cast members include Sōichiro Hoshi as Keiichi Maebara, and Mai Nakahara as Rena Ryūgū.

Ryukishi07 and 07th Expansion are credited with the original work. Akio Watanabe ( Monogatari Series anime franchise ) is designing the characters, and Passione ( Citrus , Rokka: Braves of the Six Flowers , High School DxD Hero ) is animating the project. Infinite is producing the series.

The first Higurashi: When They Cry television anime series aired for 26 episodes in 2006, and the When They Cry II: Solutions ( Higurashi no Naku Koro Ni Kai ) anime aired for 24 episodes in 2007. Geneon Entertainment Inc. released the first anime on DVD in 2007-2008. Funimation then released the anime on DVD in 2009 and 2010. Sentai Filmworks most recently released both anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2016.

07th Expansion launched the first chapter of the Higurashi no Naku Koro ni visual novel software in 2002 at Comiket . The story revolves around murders that coincide with an annual festival in a quiet rural village. Ryukishi07 and 07th Expansion released Higurashi: When They Cry Hou for PC in Japan in 2014 as a "thank you" to series fans (the kanji used for Hō is used in the word Hōnō, "dedication").

MangaGamer released the original visual novel in 2009, and has been releasing Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Hou as 14 individual chapters.

The software also inspired several video anime projects, two live-action films, and manga adaptations by several artists. The game most recently inspired a stage play that ran in July.