Live-Action Kodomo wa Wakatte Agenai Film Features Anime Segment

The staff of the live-action film adaptation of Rettō Tajima 's Kodomo wa Wakatte Agenai manga revealed on Thursday that the film will feature an anime segment. The film's website began streaming a trailer that teases the anime.

In the live-action film's story, protagonist Minami Sakuta's interests include the magical girl anime "Mahō Sakan Shōjo Buffalo Koteko" (Magical Plastering Girl Buffalo Koteko), which the film's anime segment will recreate. Katsuya Kikuchi ( The Royal Tutor , Idol Memories ) is directing the segment at Typhoon Graphics . Rena Okuyama ( The Royal Tutor , Sengoku Night Blood ) is designing the characters. Chikako Yokota ( Love Stage!! , The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods ) is the sound director, and Takashi Sakurai ( Digimon Adventure tri. films, Persona 3 the Movie #1 Spring of Birth ) is the producer.

Miyu Tomita is starring as Koteko in the anime segment. The segment's other cast members include Daisuke Namikawa , Takahiro Sakurai , Tatsuhisa Suzuki , and Sho Hayami .

The story of Kodomo wa Wakatte Agenai centers on second-year high school student Minami Sakuta, who is a member of the swimming club. She meets Shōhei Moji, a member of the calligraphy club, on their school's rooftop. The pair set off on a quest to find Minami's biological father, who went missing when she was very young.

Moka Kamishiraishi is starring as Minami, and Kanata Hosoda is playing Moji. Other cast members include Yūdai Chiba as Moji's older brother, Yuki Saitō as Minami's mother, and Etsushi Toyokawa as Minami's biological father.

Shūichi Okita is directing the film, and Mitsuhiko Fujiki ( Otona no Ikkyū-san , Nandaka Velonica ) is writing the script. Amuse is credited with planning and production coordination. kensuke ushio ( A Silent Voice , Liz and the Blue Bird ) is composing the music. Office Shirous is handling production, and Nikkatsu Corporation is distributing the film.

Tajima's original manga ran in Kodansha 's Morning magazine from March to July 2014. Kodansha released two compiled book volumes in September 2014. The manga ranked second behind Akiko Higashimura 's Kakukaku Shikajika in the Manga Taisho awards in 2015.