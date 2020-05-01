Dorohedoro's 6 'Ma no Omake' Bonus Anime Shorts Previewed in Video

6 short episodes ship with anime's 2nd BD release on June 17

The official website for the television anime of Q Hayashida 's Dorohedoro manga began streaming a promotional video on Friday for the six new "Ma no Omake" (Magic Bonus) original video anime episodes that will ship with the anime's second Blu-ray Disc set on June 17. The bonus episodes will have a total runtime of about 30 minutes.

The anime premiered in Japan on January 12, and has 12 main episodes. The anime streams in Japan on Netflix , which premiered the show before its debut on Japanese television. The first box set will ship with the first six television episodes, promotional videos and commercials, clean opening and ending animation sequences, a bonus extra CD, a Nikaidō finger skateboard toy, and five stickers on May 20.

Netflix will stream the series outside Japan on May 28.

Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story in the first volume:

In a city so dismal it's known only as "the Hole," a clan of Sorcerers have been plucking people off the streets to use as guinea pigs for atrocious "experiments" in the black arts. In a dark alley, Nikaido found Caiman, a man with a reptile head and a bad case of amnesia. To undo the spell, they're hunting and killing the Sorcerers in the Hole, hoping that eventually they'll kill the right one. But when En, the head Sorcerer, gets word of a lizard-man slaughtering his people, he sends a crew of "cleaners" into the Hole, igniting a war between two worlds.

Yuichiro Hayashi ( Garo the Animation , Garo: Divine Flame , Kakegurui ) directed the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Mob Psycho 100 , Vinland Saga ) was in charge of series composition. Tomohiro Kishi ( 91 Days , Garo -Vanishing Line- ) designed the characters. [K]NoW_NAME ( Sakura Quest , Fairy gone ) composed the music.