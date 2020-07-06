News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 22-28

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Full-Time Wife Escapist rerun episode earns 11.7% rating

Last week's episode of Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu Muzukyun! Tokubetsu-hen, a rerun of the live-action series adaptation of Tsunami Umino's The Full-Time Wife Escapist (Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu) manga, aired on TBS on Tuesday, June 23 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.7% rating.

The first half of the Soreike! Anpanman Kirameke! Ice no Kuni no Vanilla-hime film aired on NTV on Friday, June 26 at 10:55 a.m., and earned a 2.4% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV June 28 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.8
Detective Conan NTV June 27 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 8.4
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV June 28 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.8
Hakushon Daimaō 2020 NTV June 27 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 5.0
One Piece Fuji TV June 28 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.4
Doraemon TV Asahi June 27 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.2
Healin' Good Precure Osarai Selection TV Asahi June 28 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.9
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi June 27 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.8
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E June 27 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.7
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E June 27 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 15-21
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives