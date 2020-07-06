News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 22-28
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Full-Time Wife Escapist rerun episode earns 11.7% rating
Last week's episode of Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu Muzukyun! Tokubetsu-hen, a rerun of the live-action series adaptation of Tsunami Umino's The Full-Time Wife Escapist (Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu) manga, aired on TBS on Tuesday, June 23 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.7% rating.
The first half of the Soreike! Anpanman Kirameke! Ice no Kuni no Vanilla-hime film aired on NTV on Friday, June 26 at 10:55 a.m., and earned a 2.4% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|June 28 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.8
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|June 27 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|8.4
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|June 28 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.8
|Hakushon Daimaō 2020
|NTV
|June 27 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|5.0
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|June 28 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.4
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|June 27 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.2
|Healin' Good Precure Osarai Selection
|TV Asahi
|June 28 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.9
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|June 27 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.8
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|June 27 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.7
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|June 27 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.6
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)