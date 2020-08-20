Ascendent Animation Reveals Ishida and Asakura Anime's English Dub Cast, Staff, Teaser Trailer

Ascendent Animation revealed on Wednesday the full cast, staff, and teaser trailer for its English dub of the the Ishida and Asakura ( Ishida to Asakura ) gag comedy anime.

#IshidaAndAsakura is a slapstick gag comedy anime featuring the daily lives of two high school boys, Ishida and Asakura . This short clip is a SMALL taste of the craziness that this show is. Stay tuned to here and other outlets for information on the full cast, crew, and release.(@AscendedAnime)August 19

The cast includes:

The cast also includes: Reece Bridger , Venus Carey , Kevin Couto , Paul Davey , Brandon Green , Erin Hamilton , Ryan Hoyle , Kdin Jenzen , Danielle McRae , Edward Mendoza , Chris Pavon , Brian Rollins , Tamara Ryan , Patrick M. Seymour , Sean Tay , Shane Tay , Minh Ton, Jonathon Virella , and Elwin G. Williams III .

K. Cornell Kellum and Preston Cowley are producing the dub , Kiba Walker is directing the dub and writing the script, and Steve Warky Nunez is serving as ADR engineer and script translator.

This will be Ascendent Animation's first dub . President and COO of Ascendent Animation Walker stated that the anime's English cast will be diverse with "all types of actors from POC (People of Color) to LGBT." Walker also revealed that the cast are recording remotely through home studios.

The two-minute anime shorts premiered on Tokyo MX in January 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the anime overseas as it aired in Japan.

Masao 's original "heartwarming boys-love gag" manga centers on the friendship of high school boys Asakura ( Weiß Survive 's Nobuhisa Nakamoto ) who "wants to become a teacher at a girls' school in the future" and Ishida ( Kamisama Kiss 's Shūta Morishima ) who "wants to become a florist with Asakura in the future." Tooru Sakurai and Saima Nakano play classmates Yamada and Satō, respectively, while Sumi Shimamoto ( Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind , Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro ) plays Kinoshita-sensei. Rayli performs the anime's theme song "Dokidokidoku."

Pippuya ( Kachō no Koi ) directed and storyboarded the anime at the studios Dax Production and Hotline ( Shiba Inuko-san ). Kenichi Yamashita ( Ginga e Kickoff!! , Ginga Densetsu Weed ) was in charge of the scripts, and PEN designed the characters.

The manga debuted in both Shonengahosha 's main Young King magazine and Monthly Young King in 2011, and it ended after 15 installments in July 2012. Shonengahosha published the second compiled book volume with a previously unpublished ending in December 2012.

Sources: Press release, Ascendent Animation's Twitter account