Funimation Streams 'Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town' Anime, Reveals Fall Season Premiere Dates
posted on by Alex Mateo
Funimation announced on Friday that it will stream the Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town television anime in January 2021. The company also announced that it will begin streaming the Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle television anime on October 5; the Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear anime, Strike Witches: Road to Berlin television anime series, and Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2 sequel anime on October 7; the The Gymnastics Samurai (Taiso Samurai) anime on October 10; the That is the Bottleneck (Soredake ga Neck) television anime series on October 12; and the English dub for the Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown theatrical anime episode on October 30.
Funimation also revealed the fall 2020 season's premiere dates, as well as several titles that it will add to its streaming service from Viz Media. (Note: Funimation states that the dates are for premieres in U.S. and Canada)
- Assault Lily Bouquet - October 1
- Higurashi: When They Cry - New - October 1
- KING’S RAID: Successors of the Will - October 1
- Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina October
- Rail Romanesque - October 2
- Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima - October 2 (sub)
- The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc - October 3 (sub/dub)
- Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - October 3
- Warlords of Sigrdrifa - October 3 (sub/dub)
- By the Grace of the Gods - October 4
- Talentless Nana - October 4
- Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle - October 5
- Golden Kamuy season 3 (dub) - TBA
- Ikebukuro West Gate Park - October 6
- Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World - October 7 (sub/dub)
- Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear - October 7
- Strike Witches: Road to Berlin - October 7
- Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2 - October 7
- Adachi and Shimamura - October 8
- Akudama Drive - October 8
- The Day I Became a God - October 10 (sub/dub)
- The Gymnastics Samurai - October 10
- Maesetsu! Opening Act - October 11
- Dropout Idol Fruit Tart - October 12
- That is the Bottleneck - October 12
- A3! Season Autumn & Winter - October 12 (sub/dub)
- MAGATSU WAHRHEIT - October 13
- D4DJ First Mix - October 30
- Gal & Dino - Episode 8 premieres on November 21 (sub)
- Attack on Titan Final Season - December 7 (sub/dub)
Funimation will add the following anime from Viz Media:
- Death Note
- Ranma 1/2
- One-Punch Man season 1 (sub)
- Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow
- Naruto the Movie: Legend of the Stone of Gelel
- Naruto the Movie: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom
In addition, the company will dub the fourth season of the Black Clover anime this fall, and it will continue to stream the English dub of the Fire Force anime's second season on Fridays. Funimation will also release Season 10 Voyage 4 of the One Piece anime on Microsoft and PlayStation's digital stores on October 27.
