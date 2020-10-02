Funimation Streams 'Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town' Anime, Reveals Fall Season Premiere Dates

Funimation announced on Friday that it will stream the Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town television anime in January 2021. The company also announced that it will begin streaming the Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle television anime on October 5; the Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear anime, Strike Witches: Road to Berlin television anime series, and Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2 sequel anime on October 7; the The Gymnastics Samurai ( Taiso Samurai ) anime on October 10; the That is the Bottleneck ( Soredake ga Neck ) television anime series on October 12; and the English dub for the Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown theatrical anime episode on October 30.

Funimation also revealed the fall 2020 season's premiere dates, as well as several titles that it will add to its streaming service from Viz Media . (Note: Funimation states that the dates are for premieres in U.S. and Canada)

Funimation will add the following anime from Viz Media :

In addition, the company will dub the fourth season of the Black Clover anime this fall, and it will continue to stream the English dub of the Fire Force anime's second season on Fridays. Funimation will also release Season 10 Voyage 4 of the One Piece anime on Microsoft and PlayStation 's digital stores on October 27.

Source: Email correspondence