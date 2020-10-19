Dr. Ramune -Mysterious Disease Specialist- Anime Reveals Video, More Cast, Song

The official website for the anime adaptation of Aho Toro's Dr. Ramune -Mysterious Disease Specialist- manga revealed the first promotional video, more cast, more staff, and the opening theme song on Monday.

The new cast members, characters, and character descriptions from the anime's official English website are:

Kana Ueda as Ayame, the former owner of "Mysterious Wares Shop Akatsuki" who creates mysterious wares herself. She's currently only 9 years old, but she retained her memories of her past life where she lived to be 103 years old. She's great at taking care of people but she also likes to provoke people when she can. When she knows she can win a fight, she tends to do dangerous things.



Nobuhiko Okamoto as Nico, Ayame's great grandchild from her previous life and the current owner of "Mysterious Wares Shop Akatsuki." He is very warm and kind and always smiling, so he's extremely popular with the neighborhood kids who call him the smiley man. He's known ramune ever since he was a child and they think of each other as brothers. Because of a certain condition, he's able to see his surroundings better than anyone else.



Yūma Uchida , voice of the title character, is performing the opening theme song "SHAKE! SHAKE! SHAKE!" Tetsuro Oda ( Mushibugyō , Busou Shinki ) is composing the music for the anime. Hajjime Takakuwa (Kingdom, Twin Star Exorcists ) is the sound director. Toshimitsu Kobayashi ( Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life , Aoharu x Machinegun ) is handling the sub-character designs.

The anime will premiere in January. Crunchyroll will stream the series outside Asia "soon after its TV broadcast"

The previously announced cast members, characters, and official descriptions are:

Yūma Uchida as Ramune, a doctor who specializes in treating patients with "mystery diseases," which are caused when something "strange" sneaks into the hearts of the weak-minded. He is a foul-mouthed physician who is rude to most and very rarely understands the atmosphere around him. However, he is a very skilled doctor who can quickly identify the root cause of any illness. But because he always puts his patient first, he tries not to treat them too harshly.

Takuma Nagatsuka as Kuro, a junior high school student who is Ramune's disciple and works as an assistant. He has good judgment and motor skills, as well as a rational mind. It's hard to understand his mood due to having a poker face and is always having to play the straight man when Ramune says or does anything. Kuro trusts Ramune's skills as a specialist of mystery diseases completely.



The anime's official English website describes the story:

As long as hearts exist inside people, there will always be those who suffer. When something "strange" enters their mind, a strange disease will manifest itself in their body. The illness, which is called a "mystery disease" is unknown to most, but it certainly exists. There is a doctor and an apprentice who can fight the disease, which modern medicine cannot cure. His name is Ramune. He acts freely all the time, is foul-mouthed, and doesn't even look like a doctor! However, once he is confronted with the mysterious disease, he is able to quickly uncover the root cause of his patients' deep-seated distress and cure them.

Hideaki Oba ( Alice in the Country of Hearts: Wonderful Wonder World , Denkō Chō Tokkyū Hikarian - Lightning Attack Express , Hello Kitty Ringo no Mori no Fantasy ) is directing the anime at Platinum Vision ( Devils' Line ), and Ayumu Hisao ( Devils' Line , Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Youko Satou ( 7SEEDS , Dog & Scissors , Saiyuki Reload Blast ) is designing the characters.

Aho launched the manga in the November 2017 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine. Kodansha published what it called the manga's "final chapter" in August 2019, but the manga resumed on September 7. Kodansha published the manga's third volume in August 2019. Kodansha Comics has licensed the manga and will release the first volume digitally on November 17.

Sources: Dr. Ramune -Mysterious Disease Specialist- anime's website, Comic Natalie