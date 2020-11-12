Takara Tomy Streams Zoids Wild Senki Net Anime with English Subtitles

Battle CG web anime debuted on October 17

Takara Tomy began streaming the first episode of Zoids Wild Senki (Chronicle of Zoids Wild War), a new battle CG web anime based on the Zoids Wild franchise , in Japanese with English subtitles on Thursday.

The anime debuted on October 17 on Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine's YouTube channel as well as Takara Tomy 's official YouTube channel.

Takara Tomy announced the Zoids Wild project in 2018 as the latest installment in its Zoids franchise . The project includes anime, manga, model kits, and two Nintendo Switch games.

The Zoids Wild anime premiered in July 2018 and aired for 50 episodes. A sequel anime titled Zoids Wild Zero premiered in October 2019, but was delayed in May due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The anime resumed on June 19. Netflix began streaming the first season of the Zoids Wild anime in English on August 14 in the U.S. The second half debuted on Netflix in the United States on October 1.

The franchise 's new Zoids Wild 2+ manga will launch in Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine in December. The manga will feature Xenorex as the protagonist's Zoid.

Thanks to Tyrell Landsberg for the news tip.