Attack on Titan Manga Editor: 'Kodansha is Taking Strict Actions Against Illegal Uploads'

The Twitter account for the editor for Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga made a statement on Thursday regarding copyright infringement of the manga, stating:

Kodansha is taking strict actions against illegal uploads.

Currently working on identifying the root of the leak. All other illegal uploads are also under discussion with the police. We hope you will continue to enjoy our official products.

The manga runs in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine , and the magazine's next issue, the February 2021 issue, will ship on January 9. The 33rd volume of the manga will ship on January 8.

Isayama reported last month that the manga is 1% to 2% away from completion.

Isayama launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009. Kodansha published the 32nd volume on September 9. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and it published the 31st volume on August 25.

Isayama previewed the rough layout draft for the final panel of the manga series on the MBS documentary program Jōnetsu Tairiku in November 2018, and stated in December 2019 that he aimed to end the manga this year.

The December issue of Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine revealed in November that the manga is getting a full-color serialization in the magazine. The magazine did not say when the full-color version will launch.

The first television anime season based on the manga premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019. Attack on Titan The Final Season premiered on NHK on December 7.

The manga has also inspired many spinoff manga and novels, several spinoff anime, video games, and a live-action film project. The manga has more than 100 million copies in print worldwide.