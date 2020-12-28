Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist TV Anime Reveals Staff, Cast, Summer 2021 Premiere

The official website for the anime adaptation Kennoji and Matsuuni 's Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist ( Cheat Kusushi no Slow Life - Isekai ni Tsukurō Drugstore ) light novel series revealed the show's television format, staff, cast, visual, and summer 2021 premiere on Monday.

The anime stars:

Masafumi Sato ( Denki-Gai ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Hiroko Kanasugi ( Hakushon Daimaō 2020 , Diabolik Lovers More, Blood ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Etsuko Sumimoto ( Yuri Kuma Arashi , Tsuredure Children ) is adapting Matsuuni 's character designs for animation. Tomoki Kikuya ( Eromanga Sensei , Hidamari Sketch , Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs ) is composing the music at Lantis , and Ryousuke Naya is the sound director. Kenichi Tajiri is the art director, Michiaki Nakano is the color designer, and Jiro Tazawa is the director of photography.

Seven Seas Entertainment will release the first novel in the series in May 2021, and will release the first volume of Eri Haruno 's manga adaptation of the light novels in March 2021. The company describes the novel series' story:

Corporate drone Reiji is transported to a fantasy world, where he discovers that he can craft potions at a higher level than his rank should allow. Taking advantage of this, Reiji makes a tidy profit--enough to open his own drugstore. An elf who can't aim his bow? Give him some eye drops! A dragon who accidentally breathes fire? Cough syrup! Reiji's new relaxing life of making medicine for fantasy creatures is about to begin!

Kennoji began posting the story originally on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2016, and Hifumi Shobō's Brave Book imprint publishes the novels with illustrations by Matsuuni . Eri Haruno is serializing a manga adaptation on the Web Comic Gamma Plus service.

