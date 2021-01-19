'Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro' Anime Posts 1st Full Promo Video

The official website for the anime of Nanashi 's Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro ( Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san ) manga posted the anime's first full promotional video on Tuesday. The video gives more details on the anime's spring television premiere.

The series will premiere in April on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , and MBS channels.

Vertical publishes the manga in English, and it describes the romantic comedy story:

Mischievous Nagatoro-san always bugs Senpai to get a reaction out of him.

What is her motivation? Does she just want to create misery for Senpai ?

Or maybe she secretly likes him?

The cast includes:

Hirokazu Hanai ( Dances with the Dragons ) is directing the anime at Telecom Animation Film , and Taku Kishimoto ( ERASED , 2019's Fruits Basket , Haikyu!! ) is supervising the series scripts. Misaki Suzuki (sub-character designs on Lupin the Third: Part 5 , Tari Tari ) is designing the characters, and Gin (Busted Rose) from Pop Team Epic and Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!? is composing the music.

Uesaka is performing the anime's opening theme song.

Nanashi debuted the manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in November 2017. The ninth compiled volume shipped in Japan on November 9, and Vertical published the fourth volume in English on November 3.