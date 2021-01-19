Jump Force Game Adds JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Giorno This Spring

"Work-in-progress" version of character accidentally launched in November

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Tuesday that it will add Giorno Giovanna from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind to the Jump Force crossover fighting game as a playable DLC character this spring.

Bandai Namco Entertainment had accidentally released Giorno and the character Yoruichi from Bleach to a small number of players due to a technical issue in November. The company previously stated that the "work-in-progress" character Giorno is still under development, and that the final version may differ from the accidentally released one.

Yoruichi Shihōin from Bleach will join the game in early 2021.

The game's Character Pass 2 includes the already released characters Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia , Meruem from Hunter x Hunter , and Hiei from Yū Yū Hakusho . Meruem and Hiei will debut in the Nintendo Switch version of the game in early 2021.

Jump Force Deluxe Edition , the Nintendo Switch version of the game, launched on August 28 in the Americas and Europe, and in Japan and Asia on August 27. The Switch version allows for local co-op with two consoles connected, and offline battles that allow for up to six people to play with one console. The Switch version includes all nine characters from the game's first Character Pass, and the game's second Character Pass is also available separately.

Spike Chunsoft developed the game, which launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February 2019 in the Americas, Europe, and Japan.

Previously released DLC characters include My Hero Academia 's Katsuki Bakugo, Dragon Ball Z 's Majin Buu, Yu-Gi-Oh! 's Seto Kaiba, My Hero Academia 's All Might, Hunter x Hunter 's Biscuit Krueger, Naruto 's Madara Uchiha, Bleach 's Toshiro Hitsugaya and Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, One Piece 's Trafalgar Law, and Kane and Galena (original characters designed by Akira Toriyama ). The sets of paid DLC include avatar costumes and skills along with the DLC characters. The game's first Character Pass allows players to access the first nine DLC characters.

Source: Email correspondence



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.