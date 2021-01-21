Redo of Healer Anime Simulcast Discontinued in Germany

Uncensored, uncut version releases on DVD, BD in fall 2021

AniMoon Publishing announced on Facebook on Tuesday that it will no longer simulcast Redo of Healer , the television anime adaptation of Rui Tsukiyo 's Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi: Sokushi Mahō to Skill Copy no Chōetsu Heal light novel series, in Germany. The company is releasing the uncensored and uncut version of the anime on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in fall 2021. The disc set will feature a German dub , the original soundtrack with German subtitles, and exclusive extras.

AniMoon Publishing had announced on Twitter on January 14 that it was delaying the simulcast of the anime.

The anime premiered on January 13 on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , AT-X , Sun TV , and BS11 . The anime is streaming online in both a "TV broadcast" version and a "Redo" version. AT-X is also airing both a TV broadcast version and a "complete recovery" version.

The anime stars:

Takuya Asaoka ( Senran Kagura Shinovi Master episode director) is directing the anime at TNK . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Girls' Last Tour , That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ) is supervising and writing the scripts. Junji Gotō ( High School DxD , Senran Kagura Shinovi Master ) is designing the characters. Kenji Fujisawa ( Baki , Baki-Dou ) is composing the music.

Minami Kuribayashi is performing the opening theme song "Zankoku na Yume to Nemure" (Dream a Cruel Dream), and ARCANA PROJECT are performing the ending theme song "Yume de Sekai wo Kaeru nara" (If You Can Change The World in a Dream).

The "revenge fantasy" story centers on Keyarga, a healer who is used and tossed around by his fellow adventurers on the assumption that healers cannot fight on their own. However, when he achieves the ultimate healing magic, and "heals" the world itself, he goes back four years to redo his life.

Tsukiyo began serializing the ongoing story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in December 2016. Kadokawa began publishing the story in print volumes with art by Shiokonbu in July 2017. Sōken Haga launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up manga website in October 2017.

