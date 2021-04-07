News
Singer Masayoshi Ōishi's 1-Month Hiatus for Vocal Cord Polyp Surgery Delayed to This Month
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for singer Masayoshi Ōishi announced on Tuesday that Ōishi will undergo vocal cord polyp removal surgery, and he will take a one-month break from singing and some speaking activities beginning in late April.
Ōishi had announced the surgery and one-month hiatus last April, but delayed the surgery because of the state of emergency declared in Japan due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Ōishi has performed theme songs for Overlord (all three seasons), Hand Shakers, Ace of Diamond, Ace of Diamond: Second Season, Prince of Stride: Alternative, and SSSS.Gridman as part of the OxT musical unit with guitarist [email protected]. As a solo artist he has performed theme songs for Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun, Tada Never Falls in Love, and Cop Craft.
He also composed and arranged theme songs for Makura no Danshi and A3! Season Spring & Summer.
Image via Masayoshi Ōishi's website