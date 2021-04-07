News
Singer Masayoshi Ōishi's 1-Month Hiatus for Vocal Cord Polyp Surgery Delayed to This Month

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Ōishi planned to have surgery a year ago, but delayed it due to COVID-19 state of emergency

The official website for singer Masayoshi Ōishi announced on Tuesday that Ōishi will undergo vocal cord polyp removal surgery, and he will take a one-month break from singing and some speaking activities beginning in late April.

Ōishi had announced the surgery and one-month hiatus last April, but delayed the surgery because of the state of emergency declared in Japan due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Ōishi has performed theme songs for Overlord (all three seasons), Hand Shakers, Ace of Diamond, Ace of Diamond: Second Season, Prince of Stride: Alternative, and SSSS.Gridman as part of the OxT musical unit with guitarist [email protected]. As a solo artist he has performed theme songs for Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun, Tada Never Falls in Love, and Cop Craft.

He also composed and arranged theme songs for Makura no Danshi and A3! Season Spring & Summer.

Image via Masayoshi Ōishi's website

Source: Masayoshi Ōishi's website via Otakomu

