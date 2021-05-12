Guilty Gear -Strive- Game Streams Character Starter Guide Video for Anji Mito

Anji Mito will be available during 2nd open beta test from May 13-16

Arc System Works began streaming on Tuesday a character starter guide for the returning character Anji Mito for the Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game.

The company describes the character:

Anji is one of the few surviving Japanese people. He can be hot-blooded, acting on his intuition rather than reason. It's easy to recognize his actions as direct and lacking foresight, but he isn't an optimist---he simply isn't very careful. Although he doesn't go out of his way to preach his sense of justice to others, he openly shows his distaste for anything he considers warped or unfair.

The company will begin streaming the character guide for I-NO on Wednesday.

Anji Mito and I-NO will be available during the second open beta test from May 13-16.

The game will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on June 11, delayed from April 9.

Arc System Works had planned to launch Guilty Gear -Strive- on April 6, 2021 for the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of the game, and on April 9, 2021 for the Standard Edition of the game.

Arc System Works stated it received "valuable feedback" after a recent open beta test, and the company would "like to make the most of this opportunity to provide the best game possible." The company said it therefore needs some more time to "polish some aspects of the game, such as the online lobbies and the server's stability."

Those who pre-order the game will get special colors for Sol and Ky. The Deluxe Edition includes the first season pass (with five new characters, five colors for each character, two stages, and extra story). The Ultimate Edition will include the first season pass, digital soundtrack and artwork, and Ultimate Edition special colors.

Arc System Works previously delayed the release of the game from late 2020 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Bandai Namco Entertainment will release the game in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia (except in South Korea and Japan). The game will also have an arcade version through the ALL.Net P-ras MULTI Version 3 service.

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. Previously revealed characters include: Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, Zato-1, Ramlethal, Leo Whitefang, Nagoriyuki, Giovanna, Anji, and I-NO. The game will have an initial roster of 15 characters at launch.

Source: Email correspondence