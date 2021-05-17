To Your Eternity Anime Adds 4 Cast Members

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Yoshitoki Ōima 's To Your Eternity ( Fumetsu no Anata e ) manga revealed four new cast members for the anime on Monday.

Ryoko Shiraishi voices Gugu (both upper left in image above), a masked boy who encounters Fushi. Manaka Iwami voices Rean (upper right), a girl from Takunaha. Atsushi Abe voices Shin (lower left), Gugu's older brother. Kentarō Tone voices Booze Man (lower right).

The anime premiered on NHK Educational on April 12. The anime was originally slated to premiere in October last year, but it was delayed to April 2021 due to the anime's production schedule being heavily affected by the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The show will have 20 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The show stars:

Masahiko Murata ( Naruto Shippūden , Baby Steps ) is directing the anime at Brains Base . Shinzō Fujita ( Shin Megami Tensei Devil Children , Duel Masters Cross ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Koji Yabuno ( Space Brothers , Naruto Shippūden: Blood Prison ) is designing the characters. Ryo Kawasaki ( Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia , Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation ) is composing the music, and Takeshi Takadera is directing the sound. Masashi Hamauzu composed and arranged the ending theme song "Mediator."

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A new manga from the creator of the acclaimed A Silent Voice , featuring intimate, emotional drama and an epic story spanning time and space…

A lonely boy wandering the Arctic regions of North America meets a wolf, and the two become fast friends, depending on each other to survive the harsh environment. But the boy has a history, and the wolf is more than meets the eye as well… To Your Eternity is a totally unique and moving manga about death, life, reincarnation, and the nature of love.

Crunchyroll is releasing the manga in English digitally, simultaneously with its Japanese release.

Ōima launched the manga in November 2016 in Weekly Shōnen Magazine . The manga's first arc ended in December 2019, and the second arc launched in January 2020. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award at the 43rd annual Kodansha Manga Awards in May 2019. The manga also ranked on the American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association's (YALSA) 2019 list of Great Graphic Novels for Teens.