My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero Smartphone Game Launches for iOS, Android

Launch trailer streamed

Sony Pictures Television Games and Funimation launched the My Hero Academia : The Strongest Hero game, based on the My Hero Academia franchise , on iOS and Android devices on Wednesday in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Scandinavian countries. Sony streamed a launch trailer:

The game is free-to-play with in-app purchases.

In the open world action RPG, players can build their own team rosters with Class 1-A students, pro heroes, and villains for use in story mode, PVP, and co-op mode. New content will launch every month.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan last August, and Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the episodes.

The fifth season of the My Hero Academia anime premiered on March 27. Funimation and Crunchyroll are both streaming the anime, and Funimation is streaming an English dub .

The franchise is also inspriring the My Hero Academia Ultra Impact smartphone game. The "Hero Quirks bursting battle RPG" will launch this year on the App Store and Google Play . The game will be free to play, but will have optional purchasable in-game items.

The franchise has previously inspired the My Hero Academia Smash Tap smartphone game, the My Hero Academia Gekitotsu! Heroes Battle arcade game, as well as the My Hero Academia Battle For All, My Hero Academia One's Justice , and My Hero Academia One's Justice 2 console games.