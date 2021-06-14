RE-MAIN Water Polo TV Anime's 2nd Video Profiles Boy's Return to Pool After Accident

The official website for MAPPA 's original water polo television anime RE-MAIN posted the second promotional video on Monday. The video introduces how the main character Minato Kiyomizu lost his memories of his middle school years due to an accident. 203 days later, he wakes up from his coma and finds himself slowly drawn back into the pool by his high school's water polo team.

The anime's story centers on Minato, a boy who stopped playing water polo due to a certain incident in the winter of his third middle school year. He picks the sport back up again with a new team when he starts in high school, but the fledgling team runs into many problems.

The main cast includes (left to right in image above):

Yūto Uemura as Minato Kiyomizu, a former competitive water polo player

as Minato Kiyomizu, a former competitive water polo player Kōtarō Nishiyama as Eitarō Oka, Minato's younger friend from middle school who followed him to the same high school

as Eitarō Oka, Minato's younger friend from middle school who followed him to the same high school Subaru Kimura Jō Jōjima, the captain of the water polo team at Minato's school

Jō Jōjima, the captain of the water polo team at Minato's school Lynn as Chinu Kawakubo, someone who is knowledgeable about Minato's past

Other main cast members include (left to right in image above):

Sōma Saitō as Shūgo Amihama

as Shūgo Amihama Makoto Furukawa as Takekazu Ejiri

as Takekazu Ejiri Tasuku Hatanaka as Yutaka Babayaro Inomata

as Yutaka Babayaro Inomata Daisuke Hirose as Yoshiharu Ushimado

The members of the Shogakukan high school team include (left to right in image above):

Taku Yashiro as Keita Kakihana, the "motherly" protector of the Shogakukan high school team

as Keita Kakihana, the "motherly" protector of the Shogakukan high school team Yūma Uchida as Riku Momosaki, the ace of Shogakukan's water polo team

as Riku Momosaki, the ace of Shogakukan's water polo team Shun Miyazato as Kōki Toguchi, the always-cheerful and ever-smiling team member

The three more cast members include (left to right in image above):

Hikaru Midorikawa as Akimitsu Bizen, the Shogakukan high school team's coach

as Akimitsu Bizen, the Shogakukan high school team's coach Natsuki Hanae as Takeshi Toyama, a member of Rikka Academy's water polo team

as Takeshi Toyama, a member of Rikka Academy's water polo team Mahiro Takasugi as Akihisa Fukui , the captain of Rikka Academy's water polo team

as , the captain of Rikka Academy's water polo team Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Norimichi Ishikawa, the vice-captain of Rikka Academy's water polo team

Tiger & Bunny head writer Masafumi Nishida serving as co-creator, chief director, series script supervisor and scriptwriter for every episode, and is also credited as audio director. Kiyoshi Matsuda ( Kuma Miko: Girl Meets Bear , Kakegurui season 2) is directing the anime at MAPPA under Nishida's supervision. Aori Fujika (Name romanization unconfirmed) is designing the original character concepts, and Shiho Tanaka ( Banana Fish episode animation director, Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather animation director) is adapting those designs for animation. Kana Utatane (TaWaRa) is composing the music.

South Korean boy band group Enhypen perfoms the anime's opening theme song " Forget Me Not ." Shugo Nakamura performs the ending theme song "Kowareta Sekai no Byōshin wa" (The Second Hand of a Broken World).

The anime will premiere in TV Asahi 's "Numanimation" timeslot on July 3 at 25:30 (effectively 1:30 a.m. on July 4).