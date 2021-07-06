Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Game Streams Character Trailers for Tanjiro Using Hinokami Kagura, Murata

Game launches in Japan, Asia on October 14; in N. America, Europe on October 15

Sega Asia began streaming an English-subtitled weapon trailer for Tanjiro Kamado's Hinokami Kagura and a character trailer for Murata for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles ( Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan ) game on Monday.

Tanjiro Kamado Using Hinokami Kagura



Murata



The game will launch in North America and Europe for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 15.

The game will get a Digital Deluxe Edition that includes character unlock keys for Demon Slayer Academy characters, avatars, butterfly mansion costumes for Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, 8,000 slayer points, and early access to the game on October 13.

The game will ship in Japan on October 14. Sega will release the game in English in Asia on October 14.

Sega Asia describes the game:

Become the Demon Slayer, Tanjiro Kamado, to fight off the demons threatening humanity in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human, as well as to avenge the death of his family by hunting down the demon who killed them.

The game will feature a story mode that will allow fans to relive the story of the first television anime. A battle mode will let players play as different characters. Confirmed playable characters include: Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, Giyu Tomioka, Sakonji Urokodaki, Sabito, Makomo, Shinobu Kochō, Kyōjurō Rengoku, Tanjiro Kamado (using Hinokami Kagura), and Murata. Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Giyu Tomioka as they appear in the " Kimetsu Gakuen! " shorts will join the game as playable characters.

Aniplex is delaying the release of the separate Kimetsu no Yaiba : Keppū Kengeki Royale (Demon Slayer: Blood-Stench Blade Royale) smartphone game indefinitely in order to improve the quality of the game. The game was previously slated to debut in 2020. The free-to-play smartphone "asymmetrical survival action game" will pit teams of demon slayers and demons against each other, with players doing battle in settings from the story using various skills and characters.