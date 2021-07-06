Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop Film's Special Video Previews never young beach's Theme Song

The official website for Flying Dog 's original anime film Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop ( Cider no Yō ni Kotoba ga Wakiagaru ) began streaming a new promotional video titled the never young beach version. The video previews the film's theme song "Cider no Yō ni Kotoba ga Wakiagaru" by never young beach.

The film will open in Japan on July 22. Netflix will begin streaming the film on the same day.

Kyōhei Ishiguro previously announced during the film's screening at the Tokyo International Film Festival last November that the film would open on June 25, delayed from its original May 15 opening date due to the Japanese government's state of emergency declaration against the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The "boy-meets-girl" story depicts how words and music bridge the gap between Cherry, a boy who is terrible at communicating with other people, and Smile, a girl who hides behind a mask. They meet in a mundane suburban shopping mall in a provincial city.

Cherry always wears headphones and puts the feelings he cannot utter into his hobby, Japanese haiku poems. Smile always wears a mask to conceal her large front teeth, for which she has dental braces. As a popular video star, she streams a video about seeking "cuteness."

The original film commemorates the 10th anniversary of Victor Entertainment 's animation and music production subsidiary Flying Dog . Kyōhei Ishiguro ( Your Lie in April , Occultic;Nine ) is directing the anime at Signal.MD and Sublimation . Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven , Wolf's Rain , Samurai Champloo , Cowboy Bebop ) is writing the screenplay, and Yukiko Aikei ( Your Lie in April , Accel World ) is designing the characters. Composer kensuke ushio ( DEVILMAN crybaby , Space Dandy , A Silent Voice ) is scoring the music.

Taeko Onuki will perform the insert song "Yamazakura."

Ōnoimo ( Astoria Activate ) launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in November 2020, and the manga ended in the magazine on March 27.