Gundam: Hathaway Film Sells Over 90,000 Blu-ray Discs Just in Theaters

Film has earned over 1.5 billion yen in box office

The Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway ( Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway ) anime film has sold more than 90,000 Blu-ray Discs just in theaters as of last Monday, less than a month since it opened on June 11. Theaters sold 52,989 copies of the limited edition, and 37,694 copies of the standard edition.

In less than a month, the new film's Blu-ray Disc sales are approaching the previous Gundam film Mobile Suit Gundam NT 's cumulative Blu-ray Disc sales of 94,648 copies. ( Gundam NT's sales figure includes copies sold at theaters and copies sold at general retail outlets after the theatrical release.)

The film had sold more than 53,000 Blu-ray Discs just in theaters in its opening week. These first-week sales figures were already higher than those for 2018's Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin VI - Rise of the Red Comet (6,772) and 2014's Mobile Suit Gundam UC episode 7 Over the Rainbow (19,998).

215 theaters began selling the two Blu-ray Disc editions on the same day that they began playing the film.

The film has earned 1,583,779,400 yen (about US$14.28 million) in box office ticket sales as of Sunday. The film is the first Gundam film since 1988's Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack to top the 1 billion yen mark.

The film sold 259,074 tickets for 523,943,800 yen (about US$4.77 million) in its first three days at the box office. It ranked at #3 (in terms of tickets sold) in its opening weekend.

The film opened in Japan on Friday, June 11, after previously being delayed three times. The movie was originally slated to open in Japan in July 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19. The film was delayed in April from May 7 to May 21, and was then delayed again due to the extended state of emergency declared in Japan.

Netflix U.S. began exclusively streaming the film on July 1.