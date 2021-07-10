Visual Prison Vampire Visual Kei Anime Posts 1st Video

The second live-streamed Power Push!! special for Visual Prison , the original television anime from Uta no Prince Sama and Symphogear series creator Noriyasu Agematsu and Aniplex 's A-1 Pictures , debuted the anime's first full promotional video on Saturday. The video previews the characters' voices as well as the insert song "Guilty†Cross" by the first iteration of the in-story rock band Eclipse.

"Guilty†Cross" is now available on various digital music services. The next streamed special with the cast will be next month.

Aniplex describes the project as portraying visual kei musicians as vampires. The visual kei genre is a subgenre of Japanese rock characterized by elaborate visual presentations, gothic aesthetics, balladic melody writing, and musicians who present androgynously. In the anime's story, vampires perform visual kei music, and gather together in Harajuku in an event known as "Visual Prison" under a red moon once a year, performing visual kei songs to entrance an audience and offer the best song to the red moon above.

The story begins when Ange Yuki, a lonely boy with no family, travels to Harajuku to see his favorite artist, and there sees an intense musical battle between the bands Eclipse and Lost Eden, their energetic performance striking a pain through his heart.

The cast, divided by their respective units, are as follows:

Oz (center in image above):

Los†Eden (right in image above):

Takuya Eguchi as Latour Saga (right in visual)

as Latour Saga (right in visual) Shimazaki Nobunaga as Mist Flaive (top in visual)

as Mist Flaive (top in visual) Takuma Nagatsuka as Veuve Elizabeth (bottom in visual)

as Veuve Elizabeth (bottom in visual) Shougo Yano as Jack Mouton (left in visual)

Eclipse (left in image above):

Toshiki Masuda as Dmitri Romanee (left in visual)

as Dmitri Romanee (left in visual) Shouta Aoi as HYDE Jayer (right in visual)

Takeshi Furuta ( Utano☆Princesama Legend Star , Saint Seiya: Soul of Gold ) is serving as the chief director with Tomoya Tanaka directing at A-1 Pictures . Yukie Sugawara ( The [email protected] SideM , Overlord) is supervising the series scripts. Minako Shiba ( Black Butler , DAKAICHI -I'm being harassed by the sexiest man of the year- , Tegami Bachi: Letter Bee ) is adapting the original character designs by Ikumi Katagiri ( Sakura Kakumei ~Hana Saku Otome-tachi~ , Are You Alice? ) for animation. Jinshichi Yamaguchi , Hiroshi Yakou , and Honoka Yokoyama are handling the sub-character designs, and Yakou, Yamaguchi, and Reina Kawasaki are also serving as chief animation directors.

Takayuki Kidou is designing the props. Hiroshi Katō is supervising the art with Hirofumi Sakagami as art director. Katō and Mitsuki Maeda are also serving as art designers. Kanako Hokari and Mayu Morita are the color key artists and Ryuta Undo is directing the CG. Akito Suzuki is the compositing director of photography, and Eiichi Nishimura is editing. Satoshi Motoyama is directing the sound. Elements Garden is producing the music.

The anime will premiere this October.