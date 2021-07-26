Utako Yukihiro's Kare ni Irai Shite wa Ikemasen Manga's 1st Part Ends with 7th Volume

Manga debuted in March 2018

Utako Yukihiro ( Devils and Realist , Uta no Prince-sama ) revealed on Twitter that her Kare ni Irai Shite wa Ikemasen (You should not ask him.) manga will end its first part with the seventh compiled book volume.

The manga debuted in Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum magazine in March 2018. The manga's sixth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on Monday.

Yukihiro is the artist of the Devils and Realist manga, which inspired a television anime in 2013. She is also the artist for the Uta no Prince-sama manga, and drew the original character designs for the B-PROJECT franchise . The franchise inspired a television anime in 2016, and a new anime in January 2019. Yukihiro provided the original character designs for the BONJOUR Sweet Love Patisserie anime.

