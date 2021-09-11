Digimon Ghost Game TV Anime's 1st Promo Video Previews Story

The official website for Digimon Ghost Game , the new television anime for the Digimon franchise, began streaming the first promotional video for the show on Sunday.

The anime is set "just a little bit in the future," where rumors of strange occurrences called "hologram ghosts" are appearing online. The show centers on Hiro, who is able to see Digimon after activating a "Digivice" his father left him. Together with the Digimon Gammamon, they investigate the unusual phenomena happening around them in their everyday lives, and slowly step foot into the world of Digimon.

The anime will premiere on Fuji TV on October 3 at 9:00 a.m., and will star:

Kimitoshi Chioka ( Dragon Ball Super ) and Masato Mitsuka ( Digimon Adventure: ) are serving as series directors for the show at Toei Animation . Masashi Sogo ( Fairy Tail ) is in charge of the series scripts. Tenya Yabuno is the original character designer, and is also credited alongside Hiroshi Izawa for planning assistance. Mariko Itō is adapting Yabuno's characters for animation. Kenji Watanabe is the original character designer for the Digimon, and Cho Shinozuka is adapting those Digimon designs for animation. Mai Ichioka is the art director, and Toshiki Amada is credited for art setting. Akiyoshi Hongo is credited with the original work.