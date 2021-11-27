Fanfare of Adolescence Anime Casts Inori Minase

Minase plays only female main character in show premiering in spring 2022

Aniplex revealed a new cast member on Sunday for its original television anime Fanfare of Adolescence ( Gunjō no Fanfare ). Inori Minase will play the character Eri Shimotsuki. Eri is a girl with a mature attitude who is admitted to the horse racing academy. Eri is the sole female main character in the show.

The anime will premiere in spring 2022.

Makoto Katō ( Bloom Into You , Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note ) is directing the series at studio Lay-duce ( O Maidens in Your Savage Season , Magi: Adventure of Sinbad ). Hiro Kanzaki ( Eromanga Sensei , EUREKA SEVEN AO , Oreimo ) is designing the characters, and Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , The Seven Deadly Sins ) is composing the music.

The anime stars: (from left to right in above image)

Natsuki Hanae as Amane Grace

as Amane Grace Shougo Yano as Yū Arimura

as Yū Arimura Shimba Tsuchiya as Shun Kazanami

Additional cast includes:

Yōjirō Itokawa as Aki Kyōriki

as Aki Kyōriki Tatsumaru Tachibana as Sōjirō Sakuraba

The story takes place at a horse racing academy that trains boys to become jockeys. The three-year academy is very competitive, and those who wish to enter must not only pass an academic test but a physical and fitness test as well. Yū Arimura is a former popular idol who becomes enamored with horse racing after seeing it for the first time, and wants to join the academy. Shun Kazanami was raised on an island, and only experienced horse races through radio broadcasts growing up. Amane comes from a high-class family in England, and his father is a former jockey. Amane has previously attended horse racing academies in various countries. The show follows these three 15-year-old boys and others at the academy.