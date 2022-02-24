Voice Actors Nobuhiko Okamoto, Saori Ōnishi Diagnosed with COVID-19

Talent management agency Pro Fit announced on Thursday that voice actor Nobuhiko Okamoto has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Okamoto took a PCR test on Tuesday and confirmed positive on Wednesday. He is currently asymptomatic and is being treated at home under the health center's guidance.

Talent agency I'm Enterprise announced on Thursday that voice actress Saori Ōnishi also tested positive for COVID-19. She took a PCR test and went into quarantine after she was told that she was a close contact with someone with COVID-19. She is currently being treated with guidance from the health center and medical institution.

Okamoto's anime roles include Katsuki Bakugo in My Hero Academia , Khun Aguero Agnes in Tower of God , Rin Okumura in Blue Exorcist , Accelerator in A Certain Magical Index , Yū Nishinoya in Haikyu!! , Ryō Kurokiba in Food Wars!, and Rui Tatsumi in STARMYU . Okamoto has also performed theme songs for anime such as If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord , Brothers Conflict , and Assassination Classroom .

Okamoto is establishing a new talent agency called Raccoon Dog on April 1. Okamoto's current agency Pro Fit recently announced that it will cease production operations on March 31 with president Makoto Tanimura saying that it it is due to the company anticipating that it will "not be able to provide responsible management" for its talent stable in the near future.

Ōnishi's roles include La Folia Rihavein in Strike the Blood , Eriri Spencer Sawamura in Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend , Aiz Wallenstein in Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , and Hisako Arato in Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma .

Sources: I'm Enterprise via Otakomu, Pro Fit, TV Asahi