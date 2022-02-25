Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Cast, English-subbed Trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Anime Film

Crunchyroll revealed on Friday the English dub cast and an English-subtitled trailer for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 ( Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 ) anime film:

The English cast includes:

The film will open with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada on March 18. The film will launch in over 1,500 theaters, as well as in IMAX theaters. Tickets went on sale on Friday in the U.S., and will go on sale in Canada on March 1.

The movie is also "coming soon" to theaters in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, France with CRG events, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, Netherlands, French-speaking Africa ,and Latin America. Additional territories will be announced at a later date. Crunchyroll is distributing the film in association with Funimation and Wakanim .

The Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan on December 24, and it has sold 8.34 million tickets and earned 11.6 billion yen (about US$101 million) as of February 20. The movie earned 2,694,128,150 yen (about US$23.5 million) in its first three days, and topped the box office chart for its opening weekend. The film also has IMAX screenings.

The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing.

Viz Media released the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga in January 2021, and it describes the story:

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?

Megumi Ogata voiced the main character Yuta Okkotsu, and Kana Hanazawa voiced the character Rika Orimoto.

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

The anime will get a second season in 2023.

